Zika virus carrying mosquito found in Wayne County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mosquito known for carrying the Zika virus has been found in Michigan. Officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Wayne County Health Department have identified the first known occurrence of the invasive Asian tiger mosquito this year. The mosquito was discovered in Michigan for the first time in 2017 in Livonia, and found again in 2018 and 2020.

The Asian tiger mosquito is known to transmit viruses such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika to people. They are widespread from tropical to temperate regions of the globe, including many parts of the U.S. They do not occur naturally in Michigan, where winters are usually too harsh for them to survive. However, experts say warming climate trends are supporting the spread of these mosquitoes into more northern regions.

“Although we have not had any illnesses associated with these species of mosquitoes in Michigan, it is important to take precautions since other mosquitoes can spread viruses such as West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis to people,” said Dr. Mary Grace Stobierski, MDHHS Emerging & Zoonotic Infectious Diseases manager.

They are considered established in many mid-western states including Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. Experts believe the mosquito got into Michigan by traveling in commercial products shipped from states where they are currently established.

The MDHHS says they have partnered with local health departments in Wayne and 23 other counties in Michigan to monitor for the two mosquito species that can carry Zika and other tropical viruses.

Michigan residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites by:

Eliminating sources of standing water such as wading pools, old tires, buckets and containers by dumping water to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching or larvae from developing into biting adults.

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors.

Applying an EPA-registered insect repellent according to label instructions.

Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

Using a licensed mosquito-control company.

For more information about mosquito-borne viruses and mosquito surveillance in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/emergingdiseases.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.