Williamston man earns 8th degree black belt in Taekwondo

After 55 years of practice he’s joined less than fifty grand masters across the country.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you want to get on Richard McDowell’s level, you’d better be in for the long haul.

The Grand Master in Taekwondo just earned his eigth-degree black belt.

“Out of a thousand students that join martial arts, one becomes a black belt,” McDowell said. “To get to a 8th degree black belt you’re looking at a 50-year project.”

It all started when McDowell was six.

“My mother was chased home by an attacker when she was a nurse in Lansing,” McDowell said. “My father and mother took some classes, I was pulled onto the mat and I started training. At nine, I became a blackbelt, won my first grand national championship in Chicago, and it started progressing.”

And after 55 years of practice (and patience) he’s joined less than fifty grand masters across the country.

“It’s a commitment. From 4th degree black belt to 5th is four years. From 5th to 6th is five years. 6 to 7 is seven years, 7-8 is eight years, so not only do you have to continue practicing, you have to have the time also,” said McDowell.

When he’s not practicing taekwondo, he’s teaching.

“It’s 80 percent mental, 40 percent physical,” he says with a chuckle. “Someone can figure out that math for me. There’s actually a theory to that process. Anyone can learn to kick and punch. I can teach you the black belt techniques in six months. But there’s more to that, there’s a discipline.”

That discipline: family first, school second.

“The youth that come to class end up getting out of their shell, they become better speakers, they are able to articulate and communicate better with their parents and their teachers, they become better students.”

McDowell teaches Taekwondo out of the Westside Community YMCA in Lansing.

His classes start back up September 1st.

