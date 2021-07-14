Will you need to apply for an antlerless deer license this year? Chances are you don’t, says the DNR

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Preparing for antlerless deer hunting will be a little different this year, as most deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless license. However, hunters in specific areas may need to apply for an access permit.

For most deer hunters, a universal antlerless license is all that will be needed to hunt antlerless deer. The license is valid for public and private lands during all deer seasons, and can be used across deer management units open to antlerless deer hunting.

So who needs to apply? According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, select hunters will need to apply for an access permit in certain areas of the Upper Peninsula and in reserved deer hunts at the Sharonville State Game Area, Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, Shiawassee River National Wildlife Refuge and Shiawassee River State Game Area.

In the Upper Peninsula, new deer management units 351 and 352 will require an access permit and a universal antlerless license to hunt antlerless deer. Both are required for each deer harvested.

Applications for antlerless deer hunting this season begin Thursday, July 15 and can be purchased for $5 from license agents or online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses. Applications must be submitted by August 15.

