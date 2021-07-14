Volunteer group looking for more to help Jackson parks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new volunteer group in Jackson is looking for residents who want to make a difference in the city’s parks. The goal of People for the Parks and Trails is to provide a volunteer group for the city’s parks to do regular trash cleanups, landscaping, and light maintenance.

Aaron Dimick created the project earlier this summer with Andrew Sargeant. He says the idea came to him after seeing lots of litter while riding his bike, he thought it would be great to gather residents to do work in parks that regular staff doesn’t always have time for.

“Our parks and trails are a huge part of living in Jackson, and they really ad to the quality of the city, so I think it would be really great to further enhance that to make our parks even better,” Dimick said. “It’s important for us to come together as residents support parks and trails and make the service even better for the community.”

The city of Jackson has 27 public parks. Residents interested in volunteering with ppt can sign up online.

Organizers are planning an informational meeting for residents in late July, with work projects set to begin in August.

Interested residents can find more information on the People for Parks and Trails Facebook page, or by sending an email to peoplefortheparksjackson@gmail.com. Those who want to volunteer can sign up at cityofjackson.org/peopleforparks.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.