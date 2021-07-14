Advertisement

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

(KBTX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
Sports
WILX Announces Exciting Changes to the Biggest Sports Team in Mid-Michigan Television

Latest News

Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis, left, pushes Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back...
Familiar Names Being Added to Titans’ Ring of Honor
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman, center, celebrates with teammate DeForest...
Former NFL Star Sherman Facing Charges
Urban Meyer releases new statement
Urban Meyer Involved in Iowa Lawsuit
Williamston's Richard McDowell earned his eighth-degree black belt in Taekwondo this month.
Williamston man earns 8th degree black belt in Taekwondo