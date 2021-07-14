Using a resistance band on the legs for a glute workout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maybe you have seen the ‘booty band’ workouts online, what is is exactly and what are the benefits?

Charese Horn with YAY Fit walks us through a series of workouts using the band for a leg and glute burner.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.