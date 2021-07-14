Using a resistance band on the legs for a glute workout
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maybe you have seen the ‘booty band’ workouts online, what is is exactly and what are the benefits?
Charese Horn with YAY Fit walks us through a series of workouts using the band for a leg and glute burner.
