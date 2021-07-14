Urban Meyer Involved in Iowa Lawsuit

-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars say coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were both subpoenaed as part of a federal lawsuit filed in Iowa. Attorneys for Black former players are pursuing a discrimination case. One of the defendants is former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle, who was hired and quickly fired by the Jaguars earlier this year. The lawsuit accuses Hawkeyes staff of demeaning Black players with racial slurs and other actions. The Jaguars say Meyer and Baalke submitted a written response but have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit.

