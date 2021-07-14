This skincare item that’s sweeping Hollywood is being supplied locally

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Celebrities like Lisa Kudrow and The Kardashians are talking about it and a local salon and boutique carries it!

Bliss Salon and Boutique is supplying the favorite: Farm House Fresh which is a complete and natural skincare line, from facial products to body scrubs and lotions.

“They call it farm to face or farm to table because we use it at our facial table, we also use it our pedicures, but we love the company as well,” says owner Dallas Angelosanto, “They grow everything that they need for their products on their farm and then they also have a rescue farm where they rescue animals.”

