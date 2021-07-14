Advertisement

This skincare item that’s sweeping Hollywood is being supplied locally

By Holly Harper
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Celebrities like Lisa Kudrow and The Kardashians are talking about it and a local salon and boutique carries it!

Bliss Salon and Boutique is supplying the favorite: Farm House Fresh which is a complete and natural skincare line, from facial products to body scrubs and lotions.

“They call it farm to face or farm to table because we use it at our facial table, we also use it our pedicures, but we love the company as well,” says owner Dallas Angelosanto, “They grow everything that they need for their products on their farm and then they also have a rescue farm where they rescue animals.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
Sports
WILX Announces Exciting Changes to the Biggest Sports Team in Mid-Michigan Television

Latest News

WIOW-resistance bands
Work It Out Wednesday
Bellingar Specialty Meats
Bellingar Specialty Meats is celebrating National Mac & Cheese Day
cv
Miss Michigan
fddf
Bellingar's
YAY Fit workout
Using a resistance band on the legs for a glute workout