Advertisement

Over 2,500 in East Lansing lose power

The cause is currently unknown and no estimated restoration time has been announced.
Over 2,500 in East Lansing lose power
Over 2,500 in East Lansing lose power
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Board of Water and Light (BWL) is reporting 2,645 East Lansing residents are experiencing a power outage.

The outage was first reported at 9:43 a.m. The cause is currently unknown and no estimated restoration time has been announced.

This story will be updated as the cause and restoration time becomes available.

An outage map from BWL can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
Sports
WILX Announces Exciting Changes to the Biggest Sports Team in Mid-Michigan Television
EL Mayor announces resignation
East Lansing Mayor announces resignation at city council meeting

Latest News

Dr. Foran is now restricted from being rehired at MSU or affiliated with the university in any...
MSU professor resigns after sexually harassing students
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a former priest in the Upper Peninsula has been...
Former priest receives second prison sentence following abuse plea
Gov. Whitmer visited Detroit to join Mayor Mike Duggan and others to assess the flooding damage...
Gov. Whitmer requests disaster declaration from President Biden
A federal judge will decide if the Flint Water Crisis settlement is being divided fairly.
Judge to decide if Flint Water Crisis settlement is being fairly divided