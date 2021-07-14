Over 2,500 in East Lansing lose power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Board of Water and Light (BWL) is reporting 2,645 East Lansing residents are experiencing a power outage.

The outage was first reported at 9:43 a.m. The cause is currently unknown and no estimated restoration time has been announced.

This story will be updated as the cause and restoration time becomes available.

An outage map from BWL can be found HERE.

