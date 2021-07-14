In My View 7/14/21: Harbaugh’s last shot?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit News writer Lynn Henning told me on the radio yesterday Jim Harbaugh is coaching his final year at Michigan and that Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell will replace him next year.

And Lynn was bold, no speculation. He claims Harbaugh’s new contract has a modest buyout the original deal did not have.

I’m not saying Lynn is wrong but I think Michigan people want Harbaugh to succeed and if the progress this fall is noteworthy I don’t see Harbaugh leaving Ann Arbor just yet, whether on his own or by force.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.