In My View 7/14/21: Harbaugh’s last shot?

I think Michigan people want Harbaugh to succeed.
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit News writer Lynn Henning told me on the radio yesterday Jim Harbaugh is coaching his final year at Michigan and that Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell will replace him next year. 

And Lynn was bold, no speculation.  He claims Harbaugh’s new contract has a modest buyout the original deal did not have. 

I’m not saying Lynn is wrong but I think Michigan people want Harbaugh to succeed and if the progress this fall is noteworthy I don’t see Harbaugh leaving Ann Arbor just yet, whether on his own or by force.

