In My View 07/15/21: Detroit Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 71 games left for the Detroit Tigers, beginning this week end with four home games against the Minnesota Twins who swept four from the Tigers last week end. Detroit is 40-51 and my question is can the Tigers win these final 71 games of the season?

Injuries will continue most likely and the dog days of summer make it tougher for teams struggling to improve. That could well be the Tigers who otherwise would sure love to get up around the .500 mark by season’s end.

