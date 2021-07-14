Advertisement

In My View 07/15/21: Detroit Tigers

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 71 games left for the Detroit Tigers, beginning this week end with four home games against the Minnesota Twins who swept four from the Tigers last week end.  Detroit is 40-51 and my question is can the Tigers win these final 71 games of the season? 

Injuries will continue most likely and the dog days of summer make it tougher for teams struggling to improve.  That could well be the Tigers who otherwise would sure love to get up around the .500 mark by season’s end.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
Sports
WILX Announces Exciting Changes to the Biggest Sports Team in Mid-Michigan Television

Latest News

In My View 7/14/2021: Harbaugh staying or going?
In My View 7/14/21: Harbaugh’s last shot?
In My View 7/13/2021: A look at one of the Tigers’ best moments
Lions to have full capacity at Ford Field
Lions to have full capacity at Ford Field - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version