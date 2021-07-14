MSU researchers get state funding for COVID-19 outbreak tracking tech

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Researchers at Michigan State University received a sizable check from the state Tuesday to continue COVID-19 research.

That research focuses on none other than wastewater and sewage. It could help track down outbreaks of COVID-19 on campus this fall before COVID testing clinics.

As students prepare to come back to campus, Michigan State University is making plans to mitigate any potential COVID-19 outbreaks. The school is receiving a $6 million grant from the state health department to conduct wastewater surveillance and testing.

Students there say this gives them a peace of mind that they’ll be safe when returning this fall.

Ebube Okpechukwu is an MSU junior.

“I definitely think this is going to be a better way to be able to at least give ease to everybody’s mind,” Okpechukwu said.

Senior Allison Range lived on campus last year. She says dealing with the virus protocols was extremely unpleasant.

Range said, “I lived in the dorms when COVID first hit. You’re like stuck in your room for a long period of time. You leave just to get food and then you eat alone in your room again.”

Hoping to provide some relief, MSU Human Health Services Principal Investigator Joan Rose says her team will be able to test wastewater in order to track where outbreaks are happening on campus.

“In the fall we want to watch our population and we want to watch the disease,” Rose said. “Because we’re going to have more people coming back to campus we may have people that are unvaccinated, and we’ll be able to watch the infection and monitor whether it’s spreading or not.”

Okpechukwu says she’s glad the school is taking a proactive approach to the virus. Range on the other hand says she is skeptical if it will actually help.

Okpechukwu said, “I think being able to track the water to make sure that it is safe for kids to be here and use the facilities. I think that’s a really good idea.”

Range said, “I’m hoping this year will be better with vaccinations being out. But you don’t really know. You don’t know until it happens. With the new Delta variant out there, it is what it is.”

According to Rose, MSU will be one of 20 laboratories throughout Michigan that will be testing and sharing data. Rose says this surveillance testing is important; Not just for MSU but for the community as a whole.

She says it can warn local health departments when outbreaks are happening and help them prepare.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.