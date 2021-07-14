MSU professor resigns after sexually harassing students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - David Foran was formally a Criminal Justice professor at Michigan State University and resigned in mid-June as confirmed by MSU Spokesperson Dan Olsen.

The university’s Office of Institutional Equity found Foran to have violated the university’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy.

Claimants say Foran engaged in “unwanted and unnecessary touching, making inappropriate comments and creating a hostile environment.”

A Hearing Committee was formed and held hearing on December 28 and 29, 2020. The committee unanimously concluded to dismiss Dr. Foran in January of 2021.

MSU President Dr. Samuel Stanley released his report on his response to the issue and agreed Dr. Foran be dismissed.

Foran was then sent a letter by the Office of Provost notifying Foran the Board of Trustees would be taking action on the matter. Foran then resigned on June 3, 2021, before the Board of Trustees meeting.

Dr. Foran is now restricted from being rehired at MSU or affiliated with the university in any way.

In a statement, MSU Spokesperson Dan Olsen said:

“Although David Foran resigned after both the discipline hearing committee and the president’s recommendation for dismissal from Michigan State University, but before the Board of Trustees’ meeting to act upon the recommendations, the university has ensured he cannot be affiliated with our institution again.

We acknowledge that these actions alone may not undo the harm he has caused, but we hope they provide a measure of accountability and reinforce our university leaders’ shared commitment to change, accountability, and upholding policies designed to build a safer campus for everyone at MSU.”

