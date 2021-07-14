Meridian Township police requesting help to identify this person in a retail fraud case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject, who is pictured above. He is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Catherwood at 517.853.4800.

The Reference Case number is 21-2400, which you will need to mention during your phone call.

