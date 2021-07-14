Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces first round of winners of ‘Shot To Win’ sweepstakes

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes(State of Michigan)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer will announce the first round of $50,000 daily drawing winners of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes during a virtual news conference on Wednesday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m. Four winners will be announced during the event.

According to the Governor’s Office, as of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes has received a total of 1,783,320 applicants for the grand prizes since it began July 1, with 80,328 young Michiganders signed up for the scholarship drawing.

