Gov. Whitmer announces first round of winners of ‘Shot To Win’ sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer will announce the first round of $50,000 daily drawing winners of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes during a virtual news conference on Wednesday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m. Four winners will be announced during the event.

According to the Governor’s Office, as of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes has received a total of 1,783,320 applicants for the grand prizes since it began July 1, with 80,328 young Michiganders signed up for the scholarship drawing.

