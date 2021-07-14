Advertisement

Judge to decide if Flint Water Crisis settlement is being fairly divided

Recent testimony has centered around bone scans for lead exposure.
A federal judge will decide if the Flint Water Crisis settlement is being divided fairly.
A federal judge will decide if the Flint Water Crisis settlement is being divided fairly.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - A federal judge will decide if the Flint Water Crisis settlement is being divided fairly.

Recent testimony has centered around bone scans for lead exposure. It is being debated whether people who were tested will get more money than those who were not.

Critics also say the equipment was not designed to be used on people, with its manufacturer even admitting this in court.

“I don’t understand that, and every step of the way, they just showed to us how little they care about the people of Flint,” said Karen Weaver, who served as mayor of Flint from 2015 until 2019.

While the machine was still used, some attorneys argue it was not equally available to all who wanted testing.

