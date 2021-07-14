Advertisement

Jackson Police investigating homicide discovered early Wednesday

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Early Wednesday morning Jackson Police were called to an area near the intersection of Williams St. and W. Mason St. for a subject lying in the street.

Upon arrival officers found a 35-year-old Battle Creek man lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Shortly after arrival in the Emergency Department he was pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating, though no witnesses were located that heard gunshots and it is possible the victim was dropped off by a vehicle in the area. So far there have been no arrests made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768- 8637 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867

