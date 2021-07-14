Inflation hits highest rate in 13 years as Michiganders struggle

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The current rate of inflation is the highest since 2008 and is affecting prices on things like groceries, airfare, cars, clothing and more.

A few Michiganders said it’s really tough for them to continue living the lifestyles they’re used to living.

“There is no such thing as saving, we don’t qualify for any financial help with food or anything. Just trying to make ends meet getting the bills paid, we’ve cut our budget in half just to make the bills, it’s really tough,” said Lansing resident, Jean Knowles-Mazur.

So tough, in fact, that Jean has to limit how much she uses her car because of soaring gas prices, even going as far as taking away time with her granddaughters. “I limit my trips, I got three beautiful granddaughters I don’t see as often because of the gas problem,” said Jean. “I was going to see them today but I’m low on gas, got to wait for my paycheck.”

“When I have errands to run, I don’t run out every time I need something, I put it on the list and then as I go someplace I look to see what is the store that I need to attend along the way. That way I’m not running in an out and I watch my gas,” Dimondale resident Connie Kapugia said.

Jean and Connie both had to cut back on what they buy at the grocery store, because of the prices.

“I stay alert to what offers are out there to take advantage of. If you watch your grocery store, things that are nonperishable you stock up, Kroger has buy five save a dollar each,” Connie said.

“If it’s something I’m going to need and it’s not perishable and I got it in the budget, I buy five and it will last me for a while. You have to stop and think before you shop. I buy a lot of the processed stuff because it’s so much cheaper it’s not good for us but I can feed off of seven dollars,” Jean said.

Experts say rising prices are a side effect of the pandemic. Not only will we see higher prices, but also a smaller supply of many items.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.