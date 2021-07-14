Hollis takes leading role in Detroit Sports Commission

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Mark Hollis, the former athletic director of Michigan State University, has accepted a leadership role with the Detroit Sports Commission.

He’s been a member of the commission since 2018. Now, he’ll lead the team to lure more sporting events to the city.

Hollis says he hopes to secure big-name events like the Super Bowl and the Final Four. He says drawing in these types of competitions will have a big impact for all of Michigan.

“I’ve always, even when I was at Michigan State, I’ve always believed that the state of Michigan is only as good as Detroit,” Hollis said. “Collectively, as we work on bringing that level of excitement into the city, the whole state of Michigan will benefit from it.”

