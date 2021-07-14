Gov. Whitmer announces plans for new state park in Flint

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Congressman Dale Kildee and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley to announce plans to create a new Michigan state park in the City of Flint by utilizing federal relief dollars from President Biden’s American Recovery Plan.

This would be the first state park in Genesee County, the only Michigan county without land that is managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Once complete, it will become Michigan’s 104th state park.

“Parks are pillars of our local communities and economies,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Through the pandemic, park attendance reached historic highs as people went outdoors to unwind and connect with their loved ones. That’s especially true in Michigan’s great cities, which have been disproportionately impacted by COVID. This new park in Flint is a multi-generational investment in the community that will support small businesses, create jobs, and give people a space to enjoy with friends and family.”

Gov. Whitmer made her announcement at Chevy Commons, a former industrial site in Flint currently owned by Genesee County that would act as the center for the new outdoor recreation space. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will look to leverage the Flint River Restoration Plan and join forces with the local community to develop the new park and to seek out additional funding to bring the park to fruition and provide for its future operations and maintenance.

Chevy Commons, also known as the “old Chevy in the Hole,” spans 60 acres, was established in the 1930′s as one of General Motors’ four major production facilities in Flint.

The $26.2 million investment in the Flint state park would be drawn from $250 million in funding previously proposed by Whitmer to address a backlog of needs in state parks and trails across Michigan to help support businesses and local economies.

“A new state park in the heart of Flint will help transform our community and create opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors and come together,” said Congressman Kildee. “In Congress, I helped pass the American Rescue Plan to provide resources to the state of Michigan to make these significant economic investments. I applaud Governor Whitmer for her leadership and bold vision to help Flint reimagine and reinvest in Chevy Commons.”

The park will provide elements of the DNR’s Public Land Strategy as well as the 2012 report of the Michigan Parks and Outdoor Recreation Blue Ribbon Panel. The documents identify as priorities increased access to diverse recreation opportunities in or near urban areas and the establishment of a “signature park” in the City of Flint.

State and local parks saw an influx of visitors during the pandemic, as people sought out safe and socially distanced ways to stay healthy both mentally and physically. State parks alone saw 35 million visitors in 2020, a 30% increase over the previous year. Local parks have seen a similar increase in attendance during the public health crisis.

“Developing a state park on the Chevy Commons site would be an outstanding use of this property, and the governor’s proposed funding will be critical in moving this project from concept to reality,” said Mark Young, chairman of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners. “Once this funding is approved by the Legislature, the county intends to work closely with the state, the City of Flint, and other partners to design a park that meets the future needs of our community.”

Gov. Whitmer’s proposed investment, which requires approval from the Legislature, would create a park that would be anchored at Chevy Commons and expanded along the Flint River corridor to seamlessly join the park to local neighborhoods, businesses, and popular institutions, such as the University of Michigan-Flint, Kettering University, the Flint Farmers’ Market, the Flint Cultural Center Campus, and the Iron Belle Trail.

While plans are in the early stages, the new park could include non-motorized trails, unique playscapes, accessible open spaces, fishing platforms, and canoe and kayak launches into the Flint River.

A timeline for completion and additional funding still needs to be developed, but the governor’s office says the commitment of state funding will prove to be a crucial catalyst in pushing the project forward.

“Flint is proud to be the first city in Genesee County to have a State Park,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “Repurposing this land for outdoor recreational space will enhance residents’ health and quality of life while giving families in Flint an opportunity to enjoy nature. A state park in Flint is a beacon of light and will have vast environmental, economic, and social impacts through the transformation of key land within the City.”

More information about the proposed park can be found below:

