Former priest receives second prison sentence following abuse plea

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a former priest in the Upper Peninsula has been sentenced for the remaining sex abuse charge against him.

In April, Nessel announced a plea agreement with Gary Jacobs, who faced charges in Ontonagon and Dickinson Counties.

The sentencing in Ontonagon County, which happened in May, included guilty pleas on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) and one count of second-degree CSC. Jacobs was sentenced to between eight and 15 years for each count, which will run concurrently.

Before Dickinson County’s 41st Circuit Judge Christopher Ninomiya on Tuesday, Jacobs was sentenced to between eight and 15 years for one count of second-degree CSC, which will be served concurrently to the Ontonagon sentence.

As of Wednesday morning, the sentencing hearing is still on YouTube. Whether or not it stays on the court’s page is up to the 41st Circuit Court.

“This sentencing in Dickinson County marks the end of more than a year’s worth of work to secure justice for survivors of Mr. Jacobs’ heinous crimes,” Nessel said. “It is my sincere hope this prison sentence brings some closure to those who trusted him. This case would not have been possible without their courage to speak up and my clergy abuse team’s commitment to amplifying those voices in court.”

In addition to the prison time, the plea agreement made in both counties requires Jacobs to complete the following:

lifetime sex offender registration related to the CSC 1st degree counts;

tier II registration on the CSC 2nd degree charge;

sex offender counseling; and

lifetime electronic monitoring when released.

It was also important to the Attorney General’s clergy abuse team that survivors of Jacobs’ abuse be heard if they wanted. You can read statements from two of the survivors by clicking the links below:

Nessel’s clergy abuse team has secured convictions against four individuals thus far.

Last month, former Catholic school music teacher Joseph Comperchio pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges that will result in at least a decade in prison.

Former priests Patrick Casey and Brian Stanley pleaded guilty in their respective cases previously.

To learn more about Nessel’s investigation into clergy abuse or to submit information, visit the Attorney General’s website. Tips can also be provided by calling 844-324-3374.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.