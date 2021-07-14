Advertisement

Former NFL Star Sherman Facing Charges

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman, center, celebrates with teammate DeForest...
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman, center, celebrates with teammate DeForest Buckner, right, after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-SEATTLE (AP) - Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman has been arrested after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member’s home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers. Online records say Sherman was booked into a jail early today on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence. Authorities say they also are investigating allegations that Sherman crashed a vehicle on a highway and ran away. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He played seven seasons with Seahawks, three with the 49ers and is now a free agent. The NFL says it investigates any incident involving law enforcement.

