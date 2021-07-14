Advertisement

Familiar Names Being Added to Titans’ Ring of Honor

Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis, left, pushes Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back...
Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis, left, pushes Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Brent Grimes (24) away in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski))(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Bum Phillips and Jeff Fisher and former general manager Floyd Reese will be the newest members of the Tennessee Titans’ ring of honor. The Titans announced the trio will be inducted this season. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk gave Fisher, Reese and Phillips’ family the news. Strunk says each had a significant hand in the success of their eras and she’s excited to recognize these men. Phillips coached the then-Houston Oilers to back-to-back AFC championship games, while Fisher and Reese took the Titans to two AFC championship games and the team’s lone Super Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
Sports
WILX Announces Exciting Changes to the Biggest Sports Team in Mid-Michigan Television

Latest News

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman, center, celebrates with teammate DeForest...
Former NFL Star Sherman Facing Charges
Urban Meyer releases new statement
Urban Meyer Involved in Iowa Lawsuit
Williamston's Richard McDowell earned his eighth-degree black belt in Taekwondo this month.
Williamston man earns 8th degree black belt in Taekwondo