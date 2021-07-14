Explore Lansing’s automotive past through the R. E. Olds Museum

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Discover Lansing’s rich transportation history – featuring Oldsmobile and the REO Motor Car Company.

The R. E. Olds Transportation Museum has been a staple in Lansing since 1981.

The Museum has thousands of items in the archives along with over 80 vehicles that range from 1886 through 2003.

The Museum is a nonprofit.

It is dedicated to Ransom Eli Olds, one of Lansing’s most notable automotive leaders.

He created the principle of the assembly line in the automobile industry and founded two local automobile companies: Olds Motor Works (1897) and REO Motor Car Company (1904).

The Museum exhibits a significant collection of automobiles, engines, and other materials significant to the transportation history of Lansing, the region, the state and the nation.

You can rent the museum out as well as a car.

The 28th Annual Car Capital Auto Show is right around the corner.

It will bring out hundreds of cars and trucks for a day of cruising, fun and entertainment!

It’s at the Michigan Library and Historical Center – 702 W Kalamazoo St Lansing MI 48911

It starts Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Registration 7:30-10:15am, awards at 3:15 p.m.

For more information on the R.E.Olds Museum: https://www.reoldsmuseum.org/

