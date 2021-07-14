Advertisement

Explore Lansing’s automotive past through the R. E. Olds Museum

R E Olds Transportation Museum
R E Olds Transportation Museum(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Discover Lansing’s rich transportation history – featuring Oldsmobile and the REO Motor Car Company.

The R. E. Olds Transportation Museum has been a staple in Lansing since 1981.

The Museum has thousands of items in the archives along with over 80 vehicles that range from 1886 through 2003.

The Museum is a nonprofit.

It is dedicated to Ransom Eli Olds, one of Lansing’s most notable automotive leaders.

He created the principle of the assembly line in the automobile industry and founded two local automobile companies: Olds Motor Works (1897) and REO Motor Car Company (1904).

The Museum exhibits a significant collection of automobiles, engines, and other materials significant to the transportation history of Lansing, the region, the state and the nation.

You can rent the museum out as well as a car.

The 28th Annual Car Capital Auto Show is right around the corner.

It will bring out hundreds of cars and trucks for a day of cruising, fun and entertainment!

It’s at the Michigan Library and Historical Center – 702 W Kalamazoo St Lansing MI 48911

It starts Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Registration 7:30-10:15am, awards at 3:15 p.m.

For more information on the R.E.Olds Museum: https://www.reoldsmuseum.org/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
Sports
WILX Announces Exciting Changes to the Biggest Sports Team in Mid-Michigan Television

Latest News

Zip Lining
Go ziplining and explore wildlife at Howell Nature Center
gf
Take Me Home Tuesday
gf
Shaheen shares some car buying tips for the summer
Take Me Home Tuesday: Wilma
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Wilma