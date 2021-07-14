ELPD Chief Kim Johnson kicking off his Coffee with the Chief series tomorrow

Advertisement

East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson is kicking off a Coffee with the Chief series this summer.
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting tomorrow on July 15, the series “Coffee with the Chief” will begin. This event will give community members the opportunity to have conversations with East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson. Chats will begin with updates on ELPD’s current events followed by questions from the community members.

The first event will begin at Grand Traverse Pie Company in the Brookfield Plaza from 9:30 to 10:30am.

Throughout the series the locations will be alternating throughout the community.

  • Thursday, Aug. 12; 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Foster Coffee Company at 196 Albert Ave. in East Lansing.
  • Thursday, Sept. 16; 9-10 a.m. – East Lansing Hannah Community at 819 Abbot Road in East Lansing.

Plans have been set for the series to continue throughout the fall. Times and dates have not been scheduled yet.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

