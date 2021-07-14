Advertisement

Eaton County has a brand new 911 call system

(WTOC)
By Ian Hawley
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County has completely replaced its 911 call handling equipment.

Officials say it will make the system much more reliable, and will drastically cut down on wait times for those in need of emergency assistance. The project cost more than $210,000 and was primarily funded by a grant from the state.

The system now includes eight permanent call stations, along with three mobile call stations. Technology upgrades include a switch from a 60′s-era copper network to using fiber optic cables.

That gives first responders the ability to access phone location data, which should improve response times.

