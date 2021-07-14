East Lansing Mayor announces resignation at city council meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens has announced that he will be resigning to pursue a master’s degree in public policy at Harvard. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s meeting of the City Council.

“I hope people will understand,” Stephens said. “I will be stepping down from my position of mayor and from this council, as I will be unable to attend four regular and two discussion only meetings.”

As of Stephens’s exit Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg will fill the position.

The councilmembers present seemed to be aware of Stephens’s intention beforehand, though no public announcement had been made about the potential shift in leadership until the council meeting. The move had echoes of the council meeting almost exactly one year ago, when then-Mayor Ruth Beier and Councilman Mark Meadows stepped down over the decision to fire the city’s attorney.

Stephens was himself Mayor Pro Tem a year ago, and rose to fill the position of mayor after Beier vacated it. The shift meant that the remaining councilmembers had to appoint a new mayor pro tem, Gregg, who will now be mayor. Once again the council will have to appoint a new mayor pro tem, which will mean that only two of the five seats on East Lansing’s city council will be held by people who were voted in by the public.

Stephens, who had earlier announced that he would not be running for the position of mayor in the upcoming election, received well wishes from the council. This included Gregg, who had jokingly told Stephens that she would give him a beating if he stepped down from the position and made her mayor, as Beier had done with Stephens.

The official resignation day will be Aug. 11, meaning that Stephens will likely preside over one last city council meeting on Aug. 10.

The City Council has until 30 days after Aug. 11 to appoint a new mayor pro tem.



