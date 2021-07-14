Advertisement

Capital Area District Libraries will be fine free

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) will now join a growing list of libraries across the state that have done away with late fees. The change means daily fines will no longer be charged for overdue items.

Since overdue fines create a financial barrier for many people in our communities, eliminating them will allow more open access to more people. We hope this will encourage former users to revisit the library, along with attracting new users, “said CADL Executive Director Scott Duimstra.

Loaned materials will still be expected to be returned at their due date, though if an item reaches 10 days overdue the account will be blocked for any new checkouts, renewals and holds until the item is returned. The new system is designed to encourage people to return materials in a timely manner without discouraging people who may not be able to pay a fine.

It’s not impossible to incur a charge from the library: If an item is more than 30 days overdue, a replacement cost plus a $5 processing fee will be billed to the account. All overdue fines were removed in June 2021, though there are separate fines for lost or damaged items, and those will still be charged.

Residents with questions about their library accounts should contact any of the 13 branches of Capital Area District Libraries.

