Advertisement

Boy receives birthday present from NYPD to replace stolen scooter

A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric...
A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.(NYPD 66th Precinct via Twitter)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.

Someone took the boy’s scooter in Brooklyn last Wednesday, according to a tweet from the New York City Police Department.

With his birthday coming up, the NYPD’s 66th precinct and community affairs bureau worked with members of the neighborhood to help out.

They were able to present the boy with a new scooter and helmet on his birthday to replace the one that had been stolen.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
Sports
WILX Announces Exciting Changes to the Biggest Sports Team in Mid-Michigan Television

Latest News

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
Bliss
Bliss
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar-sexual abuse case
Jackson Police investigating homicide discovered early Wednesday