Advertisement

Bellingar Specialty Meats is celebrating National Mac & Cheese Day

Check out the new addition at Bellingar Specialty Meats
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Mac & Cheese Day! If you’re looking for some great mac & cheese to celebrate the big day, you should head to Bellingar Specialty Meats on North US 27 in St. Johns. They’ve got several different varies to choose from including seven cheese mac & cheese with bacon, smoked mac & cheese and more.

Plus, if you haven’t heard, Bellingar Specialty Meats has a new food truck that features an awesome menu that includes pork brisket, chicken, mac and cheese, a special parfait and more. Plus, all items that are available for purchase at the food truck at Bellingar Specialty Meats, can also be found in the store, along with many other items! The Bellingar food truck opens at 11 am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
Sports
WILX Announces Exciting Changes to the Biggest Sports Team in Mid-Michigan Television

Latest News

WIOW-resistance bands
Work It Out Wednesday
cv
Miss Michigan
fddf
Bellingar's
YAY Fit workout
Using a resistance band on the legs for a glute workout