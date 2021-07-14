Bellingar Specialty Meats is celebrating National Mac & Cheese Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Mac & Cheese Day! If you’re looking for some great mac & cheese to celebrate the big day, you should head to Bellingar Specialty Meats on North US 27 in St. Johns. They’ve got several different varies to choose from including seven cheese mac & cheese with bacon, smoked mac & cheese and more.

Plus, if you haven’t heard, Bellingar Specialty Meats has a new food truck that features an awesome menu that includes pork brisket, chicken, mac and cheese, a special parfait and more. Plus, all items that are available for purchase at the food truck at Bellingar Specialty Meats, can also be found in the store, along with many other items! The Bellingar food truck opens at 11 am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

