Advertisement

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life & Making Strides 2021

Learn How You Can Participate & Register Now!
American Cancer Society
American Cancer Society(American Cancer Society)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Relay for Life
Relay for Life

Relay for Life Event Information

Relay For Life of Jackson County

When: Friday, August 6, 6pm to Saturday, August 7, Noon

Where: Northwest High School, 4200 Van Horn Rd, Jackson, MI 49201

Register: www.relayforlife.org

Relay For Life of Greater Lansing

When: Friday, September 24, 6pm to Saturday, September 25, Noon

Where: Corrigan Oil Speedway, 779 College Rd, Mason, MI 48854

Register: www.relayforlife.org

Strides
Strides(American Cancer Society)

Making Strides of Lansing Information

Making Strides of Lansing Kickoff

When: Wednesday, August 11, 5:30 to 7pm

Where: Lansing Brewing Company Stockhouse, 518 E Shiawassee St, Lansing, MI 48912

Register: here

Making Strides of Lansing Walk

When: Saturday, October 9, Check in opens at 9:30 am, staggered start begins at 10:30 am

Where: Michigan State Capitol

Register: here

Other Important Information!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sports
WILX Announces Exciting Changes to the Biggest Sports Team in Mid-Michigan Television
EL Mayor announces resignation
East Lansing Mayor announces resignation at city council meeting

Latest News

Whitetail
Will you need to apply for an antlerless deer license this year? Chances are you don’t, says the DNR
East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson is kicking off a Coffee with the Chief series this summer.
ELPD Chief Kim Johnson kicking off his Coffee with the Chief series tomorrow
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township police requesting help to identify this person in a retail fraud case
Dr. Foran is now restricted from being rehired at MSU or affiliated with the university in any...
MSU professor resigns after sexually harassing students
BWL has reported a power outage in East Lansing
Over 2,500 in East Lansing lose power