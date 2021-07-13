WILX Announces Exciting Changes to the Biggest Sports Team in Mid-Michigan Television

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX-TV 10 announced that longtime Lansing sports reporter Fred Heumann will take on the role of co-Sports Director with the WILX Sports Team on August 1, 2021. Heumann will play a pivotal role in the day-to-day operations of the sports department.

“We are fortunate to have Fred and Tim Staudt’s decades of sports reporting experience as we head into a busy fall sports season,” said WILX-TV Vice President and General Manager Debbie Petersmark.

On Monday, August 9th, following the Summer Olympics broadcast on WILX, News 10 will re-launch a nightly sportscast in its 11 p.m. newscasts. Heumann will anchor the 11 p.m. sportscasts Tuesday through Friday. Kellan Buddy will anchor the 11 p.m. sportscasts Saturday through Monday. Heumann and Buddy will co-anchor the Friday night Sports Blitz. Natalie Kerwin will be dedicated to covering sports stories, supporting all WILX on-air and digital sports platforms. The WILX Sports team has almost 100 years in combined experience.

“I am honored to have this exciting opportunity to play a larger role at News 10,” said Heumann. “My first seven months at WILX have reinvigorated me. I look forward to teaming with Tim, Kellan and Natalie to reshape our sports brand in this terrific community. It will be a blast being back on the 11pm news and I look forward to working with Ann (Emmerich), David (Andrews) and Andy (Provenzano), three broadcasting icons. I thank management at WILX for entrusting me with this challenge.”

“WILX’s commitment to covering sports is a commitment to covering our local communities, highlighting local athletes with amazing stories,” said WILX-TV News Director Mike Schram.

In the coming months, the WILX Sports Team will produce high school and Michigan State University fall football specials, previewing the new seasons. We want to tell great local sports stories. Email us any time at fred.heumann@wilx.com or sports@wilx.com.

Fred Heumann has 39 years broadcast experience in television and radio - all in Michigan. He is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and has extensive experience ranging from:

• 1981-1982 as a sports reporter at WJIM-TV in Lansing

• 1982- 1984 as weekend sports anchor at WILX-TV

• 1984-1987 as weekend sports anchor at WJRT-TV in Flint

• 1987-1992 as sports reporter/weekend sports anchor at WJBK-TV in Detroit

• 1992 - 2000 as sports reporter at WDIV-TV in Detroit

• 2000 - 2002 as sports reporter/anchor at WXYZ-TV in Detroit

• 2003 - 2019 as sports director at WLNS-TV in Lansing

• 2020 as a freelance producer at Fox Sports Detroit

Fred has also worked for several radio stations in Michigan including WJR-AM in Detroit, WLLZ-FM in Detroit, WCSX-FM in Detroit, WVFN-AM in Lansing and 92.1 The Ticket FM Sports Radio in Lansing. He’s won over a dozen awards for best sportscast at WLNS, as selected by MAB (Michigan Association of Broadcasters) and by the Associated Press. Fred won an Emmy Award for outstanding feature reporting at WJBK-TV in Detroit, did radio play-by-play for University of Michigan Basketball for 2 years in the mid-90′s and produced, wrote & anchored over 50 hour-long sports specials during 17 years at WLNS-TV in Lansing. Other accomplishments include being elected to the Central Michigan University Journalism Hall of Fame in 2018 and operating the scoreboard at Tiger Stadium for 7 years during the 1980′s!

Tim Staudt is in his 51st year in broadcasting, the longest in Michigan history. Tim joined WILX in July of 1980 and is celebrating the 25th year of Staudt on Sports. WILX added Thursday’s Staudt’s Rising Starts to publicize youngsters just getting involved in sports, in addition to Staudt’s “In My View” program that airs in the 6PM and 11PM on WILX.

While at WILX, Tim has hosted numerous coaches shows and has been on every CMN Telethon since it started in 1989. Tim has anchored all of the MSU basketball tournament specials and MSU Bowl game specials every year the teams have been involved.

Tim is also the host of Staudt on Sports radio, WVFN AM 730, which is the longest running show in Michigan radio history. Tim is a 2003 member of Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame and a 2019 Michigan Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Other awards include an honorary member of the MSU Michigan Marching Band, The 2014 Lansing Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen’s Award, The 2018 MSU School of Communications Distinguished Alumni Award and the highest award given by Sparrow Health System, The Founders Award in 2010.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Download our Apps here.