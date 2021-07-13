Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Wilma
Maybe you would be the perfect home for this Flintstone
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Penny Myers from the Capital Area Humane Society stopped by Studio 10 to introduce us to 3-month-old Wilma looking for her forever home.
Brought to you by Dowding Industries.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.