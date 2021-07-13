Advertisement

Taco Bell employee charged with arson after ‘playing with fireworks’ in restaurant

Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday, July 12, 2021.(Source: Nashville Fire Department, Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Taco Bell shift leader is charged with setting a fire at a Nashville-area restaurant after video shows employees with fireworks inside the building, the Nashville Fire Department said.

“Management reported surveillance footage captured employees causing the fire inside the restaurant while playing with fireworks,” an NFD release says. “The employees can be seen locking the doors to the dining room to keep customers from entering the business.”

According to the release, the video then shows workers putting something in a trash can near a door before going outside to record it with their cell phones.

As they saw the trash can start to smoke, they realized they had locked themselves out of the restaurant.

When they couldn’t get back in the store, employees called 911 for help. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

The July 5 fire caused $30,000 in damage.

NFD Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday. She was booked into the Davidson County jail on a $5,000 bond.

Nashville Fire says the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected in the coming days.

