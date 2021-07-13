Advertisement

Shaheen shares some car buying tips for the summer

The new car inventory is a little different in 2021
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s been a lot of talk this year about the chip shortage and how it’s affecting the inventory when it comes to new vehicles. So, does that mean that there aren’t any new vehicles for sale?

Ralph Shaheen and Jason Cords, from Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet, explained that even though it may not look like it, there are plenty of options available. However, there are some things that you may need to do differently in order to find the vehicle you’re looking for this summer.

Plus, if you’re planning a road trip, there are a few things you want to have checked on your vehicle to make sure it’s in good shape for your getaway. Check out Ralph Shaheen’s car tip!

