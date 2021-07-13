Potter Park Zoo announces birth of two Red Panda cubs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo is welcoming two new family members.

Two Red Panda cubs were born on July 4 to Maliha and Deagan-Reid. Since their birth, the cubs have been resting in an off-exhibit nest box under Maliha’s motherly care.

This is Maliha’s second birth, after having two cubs with a different male in 2016.

Earlier this year, Deagan-Reid, arrived from Zoo Knoxville. He and Maliha bred shortly after, as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for red pandas. The plan matches animals carefully based on genetic profiles.

The two new cubs will join a valuable population of fewer than 220 red pandas in AZA institutions across the country.

“Maliha and the cubs are part of a much larger picture,” said Zoo Director Cindy Wagner. “Potter Park and other AZA-accredited zoos work in close cooperation to maintain a healthy red panda lineage, and these births are the result of careful planning and preparation”.

Veterinary staff will conduct regular weight and wellness checks in the coming weeks to monitor their growth and development, and animal care staff monitor mom and the cubs daily through a camera mounted in the nest box.

“It’s a special privilege to welcome red panda cubs, and we are all thrilled,” said Liz Jagenow, Maliha’s primary trainer. “Maliha has proven to be an attentive mother and we are confident the cubs are in good hands”.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

