Advertisement

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment

(AP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment in Lansing on Monday.

The Lansing Township Police Department was called to Westbay Club Apartments Monday afternoon. At the scene officers discovered the resident of an apartment had died.

Officers on the scene told News 10 that the woman was a 56-year-old resident of the apartments.

No foul play is expected at this time, though the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and News 10 will update is as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County
Woman hurt in car crash with a semi truck
Leslie woman seriously injured in car crash
25 reports of slashed tires have come in to police (Source: Pixabay)
Two people in Lansing injured in Saturday morning car crash
Water main break at Jackson Meijer
Water main break at Meijer in Jackson

Latest News

Charlotte Public Schools going in-person, maskless for upcoming school year
BWL replaces lights over the weekend
BWL replaces lights over the weekend
BWL replaces streetlights in neighborhood left in the dark
Kindergarten enrollment may bounce back
Kindergarten enrollment may bounce back