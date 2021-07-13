Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment in Lansing on Monday.

The Lansing Township Police Department was called to Westbay Club Apartments Monday afternoon. At the scene officers discovered the resident of an apartment had died.

Officers on the scene told News 10 that the woman was a 56-year-old resident of the apartments.

No foul play is expected at this time, though the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and News 10 will update is as more information becomes available.

