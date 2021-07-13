Advertisement

Patient gets kidney intended for someone else, hospital says

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle(WOIO)
By WOIO staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a patient received a kidney intended for another person, University Hospitals said in a statement released on Monday.

WOIO reported the kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering “as expected,” according to the statement. The other patient’s transplant surgery was delayed.

Two caregivers are on administrative leave while the hospital investigates.

The hospital said it notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which organizes the national organ transplant system.

“We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care,” the release said. “The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County
Lansing Dam Jam 2021
Three day music festival ‘Dam Jam’ coming to Lansing’s Old Town
An effort by Republicans to incorporate identification and signature verification for Michigan...
Bill to require ID for absentee ballots fails

Latest News

FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the...
Pope visits young cancer patients ahead of expected release
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison details the circumstances surrounding a...
Baltimore police commissioner describes circumstances of shooting near mall
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest