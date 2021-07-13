No Federer In the Olympics

-UNDATED (AP) - Roger Federer says he won’t participate in the Tokyo Olympics after having a setback with his knee. Federer had said before Wimbledon that he would make a decision about going to the Summer Games after the Grand Slam tournament ended. The 39-year-old from Switzerland lost in the quarterfinals at the All England Club last week.

