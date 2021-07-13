Advertisement

No Federer In the Olympics

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Leonardo Mayer, of Argentina, at the Western &...
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Leonardo Mayer, of Argentina, at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Roger Federer says he won’t participate in the Tokyo Olympics after having a setback with his knee. Federer had said before Wimbledon that he would make a decision about going to the Summer Games after the Grand Slam tournament ended. The 39-year-old from Switzerland lost in the quarterfinals at the All England Club last week.

