In My View 7/13/21: Lions to have full capacity at Ford Field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions say it’s their goal to fill Ford Field this coming season now that COVID-19 issues, they hope, are in the rearview mirror.

The Lions get a break over Detroit’s other three pro teams: They are all losers, as we all know, but NFL football is wildly popular no matter how good or bad any given team happens to be.

The Lions have a new head coach and quarterback, which will spark interest and chances are, for all those reasons, they’ll have solid attendance after a year away from COVID-19 for this fall - no matter how many games they win or lose along the way.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

