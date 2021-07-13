Advertisement

In My View 7/13/21: Lions to have full capacity at Ford Field

A new head coach and quarterback will spark interest
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions say it’s their goal to fill Ford Field this coming season now that COVID-19 issues, they hope, are in the rearview mirror. 

The Lions get a break over Detroit’s other three pro teams: They are all losers, as we all know, but NFL football is wildly popular no matter how good or bad any given team happens to be. 

The Lions have a new head coach and quarterback, which will spark interest and chances are, for all those reasons, they’ll have solid attendance after a year away from COVID-19 for this fall - no matter how many games they win or lose along the way.

