In My View 7/13/2021: A look at one of the Tigers’ best moments

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 50 years ago tonight Detroit hosted the major league baseball all star game and I don’t know if it’s ever been as noteworthy since.

22 hall of famers on the field that night and the American League won 6-4 ending an 8 year losing streak to the National League.  Reggie Jackson’s light tower home run was the most famous moment and the game has stood the test of time.

If only all the future all star games packed the excitement and atmosphere that game did, again 50 years ago tonight.

