In My View 7/12/21: Welcome to Detroit, Jackson Jobe!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers made 18-year-old pitcher Jackson Jobe their first pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft which began Sunday and runs through Tuesday, for a total of 20 rounds.

Who knows about his pro future but of course he has only faced high school hitters up until this point.

My only problem at the moment is that 18-year-old pitchers never seem close to ready for Major League play and the Tigers, as we all know, are long overdue to produce a contending team. Jobe likely won’t be of any help at the parent club level any time soon.

