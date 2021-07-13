MSU and Michigan Players Chosen Late in Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major League Baseball’s amateur draft finished three days and 20 rounds from Denver on Tuesday and late in the final day a Michigan State and Michigan pitcher were chosen. Michigan State’s Mason Erla went in the 17th round to the Los Angeles Angels and Michigan’s Blake Beers was a 19th round choice of the Oakland A’s. If Beers signs he likely would be assigned to the Lansing Lugnuts for the remainder of the season. Erla, from Cass City, joined MSU in 2017 and was the Spartans’ top pitcher this past season.

