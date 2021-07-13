Advertisement

MSU and Michigan Players Chosen Late in Draft

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major League Baseball’s amateur draft finished three days and 20 rounds from Denver on Tuesday and late in the final day a Michigan State and Michigan pitcher were chosen. Michigan State’s Mason Erla went in the 17th round to the Los Angeles Angels and Michigan’s Blake Beers was a 19th round choice of the Oakland A’s. If Beers signs he likely would be assigned to the Lansing Lugnuts for the remainder of the season. Erla, from Cass City, joined MSU in 2017 and was the Spartans’ top pitcher this past season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Lansing Dam Jam 2021
Three day music festival ‘Dam Jam’ coming to Lansing’s Old Town
Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County

Latest News

The tournament is ten days away
Gus Macker needs Volunteers
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Leonardo Mayer, of Argentina, at the Western &...
No Federer In the Olympics
Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94), right wing Cole Caufield (22) an ddefenseman...
Montreal Hires Head Coach For Next Season
The A's have reached a deal with Cisco to trade the Oakland Coleseum for a high-tech new...
A’s To Determine Future Soon