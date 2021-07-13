Moonlight Film Festival starting on July 15 in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Moonlight Film Festival is kicking off their film series starting on July 15, in Valley Court Park, 280 Valley Court in East Lansing.

The films are shown at 9:30 p.m. in July and 9 p.m. in August, and in the event of rain or severe weather, the movies will be canceled as late as 7 p.m.

The 2021 dates and movies are listed below:

July 15- “Raya and the Last Dragon”

July 28- “Alice in Wonderland” (2010)

Aug. 12- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Aug. 25- “Jurassic Park” (1993)

The event is free and don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.