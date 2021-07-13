Montreal Hires Head Coach For Next Season

-MONTREAL (AP) - Dominique Ducharme has been hired as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after leading the club on a playoff run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens have announced that Ducharme has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season. The 48-year-old was promoted to the role of interim head coach on Feb. 24 after the struggling Canadiens fired former head coach Claude Julien.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.