Montreal Hires Head Coach For Next Season

Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94), right wing Cole Caufield (22) an ddefenseman...
Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94), right wing Cole Caufield (22) an ddefenseman Erik Gustafsson (32) celebrate the goal by center Nick Suzuki (14) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
-MONTREAL (AP) - Dominique Ducharme has been hired as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after leading the club on a playoff run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens have announced that Ducharme has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season. The 48-year-old was promoted to the role of interim head coach on Feb. 24 after the struggling Canadiens fired former head coach Claude Julien.

