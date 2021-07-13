Advertisement

Michigan-Made Olympians

The Great Lakes State has produced some stellar athletes.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Lakes State has produced some stellar athletes and there is no bigger, better stage to show that than the Olympics.

Below is a list of Olympians with ties to Michigan, either as their birthplace, hometown, current residence, or school.

Men’s Basketball

Devin Booker
  • Birthplace: Grand Rapids
  • Hometown: Grandville
  • Booker, two-time NBA All-Star, attended the University of Kentucky and currently plays for the Phoenix Suns.
  • Team USA Bio
Draymond Green
  • Birthplace: Saginaw
  • Hometown: Saginaw
  • Green attended Michigan State University and currently resides in Oakland, CA as he is a member of the Golden State Warriors. Green won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janerio.
  • Team USA Bio
Jerami Grant
  • Birthplace: Portland, OR
  • Hometown: Hyattsville, MD
  • Grand attended Syracuse University and currently plays for the Pistons.
  • Team USA Bio

Cycling

Hannah Roberts
  • Birthplace: South Bend, IN
  • Hometown: Buchanan
  • Currently a member of the USA Cycling National Team in BMX Freestyle, Roberts attended Buchanan High School.
  • Team USA Bio

Rowing

Ellen Tomek
  • Birthplace: Flushing
  • Hometown: Flushing
  • Tomek attended the University of Michigan and is currently a member of USRowing Training Center in Oklahoma City and the New York Athletic Club.
  • Team Bio
Grace Luczak
  • Birthplace: Royal Oak
  • Hometown: Ann Arbor
  • Luczak attended Stanford, graduating in 2011. She competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics.
  • Team Bio
Katelin Gruegian
  • Birthplace: Nasua, NH
  • Hometown: Detroit
  • Guregian attended the University of Washington and competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her husband, Nareg, also competed in the 2016 Olympics.
  • Team Bio

Softball

Amanda Chidester
  • Birthplace: Allen Park
  • Hometown: Allen Park
  • Chidester currently calls Ann Arbor home, after attending the University of Michigan. Chidester, a catcher, won gold in the 2016 World Baseball Softball Confederation and silver in 204 and 20212.
  • Team USA Bio

Swimming

Allison Schmitt
  • Birthplace: Pittsburgh
  • Hometown: Canton
  • A four-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020), Schmitt graduated from Canton High School in 2008 and attended the University of Georgia. She has won eight Olympic medals: 4 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze.
  • Team USA Bio
Annie Lazor
  • Birthplace: Detroit
  • Hometown: Beverly Hills, MI
  • Lazor attended Auburn University and is currently a member of the Mission Viejo Nadadores. This is her first Olympic appearance.
  • Team USA Bio
Catie DeLoof
  • Birthplace: Grosse Pointe
  • Hometown: Grosse Pointe
  • DeLoof attended the University of Michigan, along with her three sisters, Ali, Gabby, and Jackie. All three DeLoof sisters swam at Michigan. Catie is currently a member of the Tokyo Frog Kings.
  • Team USA Bio

Track and Field

Anavia Battle
  • Birthplace: Inkster
  • Hometown: Inkster
  • Battle attended Ohio State University.
  • Team USA Bio
Donald Scott
  • Birthplace: Apopka, FL
  • Hometown: Apopka, FL
  • Scott attended Eastern Michigan University on a football scholarship, joining the track team after his freshman year in football.
  • Team USA Bio
Grant Fisher
  • Birthplace: Calgary, AB, Canada
  • Hometown: Grand Blanc
  • Fisher attended Stanford and is currently a member of Bowerman Track Club.
  • Team USA Bio
Jasmine Moore
  • Birthplace: Grand Prairie, TX
  • Hometown: Grand Prairie, TX
  • Moore attended the University of Georgia and currently calls Detroit home.
  • Team USA Bio
Mason Ferlic
  • Birthplace: Roseville, MN
  • Hometown: St. Paul, MN
  • Ferlic attended the University of Michigan.
  • Team USA Bio
Steven Bastien
  • Birthplace: Saline
  • Hometown: Saline
  • Bastien attended the University of Michigan.
  • Team USA Bio
Taylor Manson
  • Birthplace: East Lansing
  • Hometown: East Lansing
  • Manson attended the University of Florida.
  • Team USA Bio

Weightlifting

Katie Nye
  • Birthplace: Bowlegs, OK
  • Hometown: Oakland Township
  • Nye attended Oakland University and is a member of Team Hercules.
  • Team USA Bio

