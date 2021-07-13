Michigan-Made Olympians

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Lakes State has produced some stellar athletes and there is no bigger, better stage to show that than the Olympics.

Below is a list of Olympians with ties to Michigan, either as their birthplace, hometown, current residence, or school.

Men’s Basketball

Devin Booker

Birthplace: Grand Rapids

Hometown: Grandville

Booker, two-time NBA All-Star, attended the University of Kentucky and currently plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Draymond Green

Birthplace: Saginaw

Hometown: Saginaw

Green attended Michigan State University and currently resides in Oakland, CA as he is a member of the Golden State Warriors. Green won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janerio.

Jerami Grant

Birthplace: Portland, OR

Hometown: Hyattsville, MD

Grand attended Syracuse University and currently plays for the Pistons.

Cycling

Hannah Roberts

Birthplace: South Bend, IN

Hometown: Buchanan

Currently a member of the USA Cycling National Team in BMX Freestyle, Roberts attended Buchanan High School.

Rowing

Ellen Tomek

Birthplace: Flushing

Hometown: Flushing

Tomek attended the University of Michigan and is currently a member of USRowing Training Center in Oklahoma City and the New York Athletic Club.

Grace Luczak

Birthplace: Royal Oak

Hometown: Ann Arbor

Luczak attended Stanford, graduating in 2011. She competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics.

Katelin Gruegian

Birthplace: Nasua, NH

Hometown: Detroit

Guregian attended the University of Washington and competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her husband, Nareg, also competed in the 2016 Olympics.

Softball

Amanda Chidester

Birthplace: Allen Park

Hometown: Allen Park

Chidester currently calls Ann Arbor home, after attending the University of Michigan. Chidester, a catcher, won gold in the 2016 World Baseball Softball Confederation and silver in 204 and 20212.

Swimming

Allison Schmitt

Birthplace: Pittsburgh

Hometown: Canton

A four-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020), Schmitt graduated from Canton High School in 2008 and attended the University of Georgia. She has won eight Olympic medals: 4 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze.

Annie Lazor

Birthplace: Detroit

Hometown: Beverly Hills, MI

Lazor attended Auburn University and is currently a member of the Mission Viejo Nadadores. This is her first Olympic appearance.

Catie DeLoof

Birthplace: Grosse Pointe

Hometown: Grosse Pointe

DeLoof attended the University of Michigan, along with her three sisters, Ali, Gabby, and Jackie. All three DeLoof sisters swam at Michigan. Catie is currently a member of the Tokyo Frog Kings.

Track and Field

Anavia Battle

Birthplace: Inkster

Hometown: Inkster

Battle attended Ohio State University.

Donald Scott

Birthplace: Apopka, FL

Hometown: Apopka, FL

Scott attended Eastern Michigan University on a football scholarship, joining the track team after his freshman year in football.

Grant Fisher

Birthplace: Calgary, AB, Canada

Hometown: Grand Blanc

Fisher attended Stanford and is currently a member of Bowerman Track Club.

Jasmine Moore

Birthplace: Grand Prairie, TX

Hometown: Grand Prairie, TX

Moore attended the University of Georgia and currently calls Detroit home.

Mason Ferlic

Birthplace: Roseville, MN

Hometown: St. Paul, MN

Ferlic attended the University of Michigan.

Steven Bastien

Birthplace: Saline

Hometown: Saline

Bastien attended the University of Michigan.

Taylor Manson

Birthplace: East Lansing

Hometown: East Lansing

Manson attended the University of Florida.

Weightlifting

Katie Nye

Birthplace: Bowlegs, OK

Hometown: Oakland Township

Nye attended Oakland University and is a member of Team Hercules.

