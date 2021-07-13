Michigan-Made Olympians
The Great Lakes State has produced some stellar athletes.
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Lakes State has produced some stellar athletes and there is no bigger, better stage to show that than the Olympics.
Below is a list of Olympians with ties to Michigan, either as their birthplace, hometown, current residence, or school.
Men’s Basketball
Devin Booker
- Birthplace: Grand Rapids
- Hometown: Grandville
- Booker, two-time NBA All-Star, attended the University of Kentucky and currently plays for the Phoenix Suns.
- Team USA Bio
Draymond Green
- Birthplace: Saginaw
- Hometown: Saginaw
- Green attended Michigan State University and currently resides in Oakland, CA as he is a member of the Golden State Warriors. Green won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janerio.
- Team USA Bio
Jerami Grant
- Birthplace: Portland, OR
- Hometown: Hyattsville, MD
- Grand attended Syracuse University and currently plays for the Pistons.
- Team USA Bio
Cycling
Hannah Roberts
- Birthplace: South Bend, IN
- Hometown: Buchanan
- Currently a member of the USA Cycling National Team in BMX Freestyle, Roberts attended Buchanan High School.
- Team USA Bio
Rowing
Ellen Tomek
- Birthplace: Flushing
- Hometown: Flushing
- Tomek attended the University of Michigan and is currently a member of USRowing Training Center in Oklahoma City and the New York Athletic Club.
- Team Bio
Grace Luczak
- Birthplace: Royal Oak
- Hometown: Ann Arbor
- Luczak attended Stanford, graduating in 2011. She competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics.
- Team Bio
Katelin Gruegian
- Birthplace: Nasua, NH
- Hometown: Detroit
- Guregian attended the University of Washington and competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her husband, Nareg, also competed in the 2016 Olympics.
- Team Bio
Softball
Amanda Chidester
- Birthplace: Allen Park
- Hometown: Allen Park
- Chidester currently calls Ann Arbor home, after attending the University of Michigan. Chidester, a catcher, won gold in the 2016 World Baseball Softball Confederation and silver in 204 and 20212.
- Team USA Bio
Swimming
Allison Schmitt
- Birthplace: Pittsburgh
- Hometown: Canton
- A four-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020), Schmitt graduated from Canton High School in 2008 and attended the University of Georgia. She has won eight Olympic medals: 4 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze.
- Team USA Bio
Annie Lazor
- Birthplace: Detroit
- Hometown: Beverly Hills, MI
- Lazor attended Auburn University and is currently a member of the Mission Viejo Nadadores. This is her first Olympic appearance.
- Team USA Bio
Catie DeLoof
- Birthplace: Grosse Pointe
- Hometown: Grosse Pointe
- DeLoof attended the University of Michigan, along with her three sisters, Ali, Gabby, and Jackie. All three DeLoof sisters swam at Michigan. Catie is currently a member of the Tokyo Frog Kings.
- Team USA Bio
Track and Field
Anavia Battle
- Birthplace: Inkster
- Hometown: Inkster
- Battle attended Ohio State University.
- Team USA Bio
Donald Scott
- Birthplace: Apopka, FL
- Hometown: Apopka, FL
- Scott attended Eastern Michigan University on a football scholarship, joining the track team after his freshman year in football.
- Team USA Bio
Grant Fisher
- Birthplace: Calgary, AB, Canada
- Hometown: Grand Blanc
- Fisher attended Stanford and is currently a member of Bowerman Track Club.
- Team USA Bio
Jasmine Moore
- Birthplace: Grand Prairie, TX
- Hometown: Grand Prairie, TX
- Moore attended the University of Georgia and currently calls Detroit home.
- Team USA Bio
Mason Ferlic
- Birthplace: Roseville, MN
- Hometown: St. Paul, MN
- Ferlic attended the University of Michigan.
- Team USA Bio
Steven Bastien
- Birthplace: Saline
- Hometown: Saline
- Bastien attended the University of Michigan.
- Team USA Bio
Taylor Manson
- Birthplace: East Lansing
- Hometown: East Lansing
- Manson attended the University of Florida.
- Team USA Bio
Weightlifting
Katie Nye
- Birthplace: Bowlegs, OK
- Hometown: Oakland Township
- Nye attended Oakland University and is a member of Team Hercules.
- Team USA Bio
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.