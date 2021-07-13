Meridian Township considering thanking first responders with a check

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a tough 18 months for first responders. Now, one township is considering expressing gratitude with a bonus check.

Tomorrow, the Meridian Township Board of Trustees will vote on a proposal that would give first responders some extra cash. The money will go to paramedics, firefighters and police officers in the Meridian Township division. If passed, each first responder will get $1,000 as a thank you for serving during the pandemic.

The proposal would cost $68,000 to give the 68 employees this check.

The township manager said the money would come from a “fund balance.”

Meridian township public safety workers could be receiving a ‘thank you’ bonus for their hard work during the pandemic. Tomorrow, the township board will vote whether or not to approve what they’re calling a $1,000 ‘appreciation check’.

Dr. Ekram Smith is a resident of Okemos.

“I think that’s a wonderful way of saying some kind of thank you for all the hard work that the first responders have had to go through,” Smith said.

According to Dr. Smith first responders, like the ones that working at the Meridian Fire Department, have been an integral part of fighting COVID-19.

Smith said, “Emergency first responders had to be there first and foremost. We were counting on them, which we do anyways to stabilize our patients before bringing them to the ER. Especially during COVID they were our eyes and ears out in the field.”

Eric Foster lives in Okemos. He says police and firefighters deserve the recognition. But, he hopes at some point it will extend to other essential workers as well.

“It makes sense,” Foster said. “We’ve got the money for it. Hopefully, they extend that to other employees who did work, like sanitation workers and others who worked during that time frame as well.”

According to Meridian Township manager Frank Walsh, this will be the second appreciation check. This first was given in April of 2020. He says the board voted unanimously and expects that same support tomorrow night as well.

“You know, while everybody was hunkered down at home trying to stay safe, these 70 men and women were answering the calls and did a remarkable job on behalf of our 43,000 residents,” Walsh said. “It’s a small token of appreciation for what they did.”

Foster and Dr. Smith say they hope the bonus gets approved and will increase the morale for public safety workers.

Foster said, “Investing in people is a good thing. It’s the right thing to do.” “Thank you and keep up the great work,” Smith said. “I don’t think we’re done with this yet but we’re on the tail end of it.”

The board will vote on the proposal Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.