On the Job Report 7/9/21

Tow Truck Driver

Swift Towing

Salary: $10-15/hour plus commission.

Description:

All shifts. Will train. We are offering a $2k sign on bonus for CDL driver.

Requirements:

Automotive mechanical abilities a plus (such as changing a tire or battery). Clean driving record. Chauffeur license. New hires with CDL-A start at a higher wage.

How to Apply: Email swiftmotorsLansing@yahoo.com or call Kelly or Eric at 517-268-6600

Production Assembly

Cardinal Staffing

Salary: $13.50-15.50/hour

Description:

Full time.

Cardinal Staffing Services has partnered with a manufacturing facility in Lansing, MI and is seeking staff! These are entry-level, no-experience-required assembly positions for 1st shift Monday-Thursday. Hire-in and growth opportunities available with benefits available at 90 days. Enjoy an attendance bonus that can add up to $2/hr to your paycheck.

Schedule:

· 10 hour shift

· 12 hour shift

· Day shift

· Monday to Friday

· Overtime

Requirements:

· High school or equivalent (Preferred)

· US work authorization (Preferred)

How to Apply: Follow Link to Apply: https://jobs.cardinalstaffing.com/jb/Assembly-Jobs-in-Delta-Township-MI/5755499

Or Email Amanda Stocker: amandastocker93@gmail.com

Please call Cardinal Staffing at (517) 574-4537 to schedule an interview today.

Accountant - CHC

Ingham County

Salary: $54,222.00/yr

Description:

Under the supervision of the Finance Coordinator (FC), analyzes financial data in order to develop, monitor and report on the financial status of the Community Health Centers’ operations. Provides information and technical assistance needed to comply with internal and external grant requirements. Works with staff to monitor financial performance outcomes, program effectiveness, and revenue and expense projections. Processes third party reimbursement accounts receivable and grant required financial reports, including line item and budget narrative justification reports.

Performs financial and accounting tasks, including journal enters, account corrections, review invoices, and departmental approval for general ledger, payroll, accounts payable purchasing activities, and various general ledger reconciliations.

Contributes to and participates in the development of the annual operating CHC budget. Assists with monitoring and tracking budget outcomes including revenue and expense projections on a monthly basis.

Develop and manage grant, and department budgets. Attend grant meetings, submit initial grant budget and/or amended grand budgets. Conducts periodically scheduled grant accounting for various divisions. Prepares expense spreadsheets, comparing grant expense to the annual budget, and prepares grant-related financial reports.

Provide programmatic and technical support to CHC Managers to determine service outcome measures. Prepares and reviews internally generated reports for accuracy and problems and troubleshoots differences. Resolves accounting and fiscal software questions and performs other projects or tasks as requested.

Processes Financial Scorecard, Third Party Fee-For Service accounts receivable reports using Aging reports, managed care wraparound calculations, and Public Entity journal entries.

Develops month end summary reports for all Health department billing sites using county electronic accounting system. Summarizes the status of departmental data entry to determine the processing schedule of billings

Assist Finance Coordinator with preparing reports, tracking financial data, and managing Ryan White 340B revenue and other patient revenue and/or associated non-grant related expenses.

Prepares various financial and service reports as required by funders and program staff. Ensures financial compliance with reporting requirements and program needs.

Develops reporting mechanism to extract data for various grants, service delivery and program requirements, analyzes data and generates related reports.

Serves as backup to the Finance Coordinator for the CHC Finance Committee and CHC Board meetings.

Other Functions:

· Performs other duties as assigned.

· Must adhere to departmental standards in regard to HIPAA and other privacy issues.

· During a public health emergency, the employee may be required to perform duties similar to, but not limited, to those in his/her job description.

(An employee in this position may be called upon to do any or all of the above tasks. These examples do not include all of the tasks which the employee may be expected to perform.)

Requirements:

Education: A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Business with an Accounting major.

Experience: A minimum of one year experience in fund or governmental accounting and auditing.

Other Requirements:

· A strong working knowledge of spreadsheets with pivot tables or database applications as a plus.

(The qualifications listed above are intended to represent the minimum skills and experience levels associated with performing the duties and responsibilities contained in this job description. The qualifications should not be viewed as expressing absolute employment or promotional standards, but as general guidelines that should be considered along with other job-related selection or promotional criteria)

Working Conditions:

This position works in an indoor environment. There is no planned exposure to prominent lights, noises, odors, temperatures or weather conditions.

This position is required to travel for meetings and appointments

Physical Requirements:

· This position requires the ability to sit, stand, walk, twist, bend, stoop/crouch, squat, kneel, lift, carry, push, pull, reach, handle, pinch, type, endure repetitive movements of the wrists, hands or fingers.

· This position’s physical requirements require periodic stamina in twisting, bending, stooping/crouching, squatting, kneeling, lifting, carrying, pushing, pulling, and handling.

· This position’s physical requirements require regular stamina in sitting, standing, walking, reaching, typing, and enduring repetitive movements of the writs hands or fingers.

· This position performs light work requiring the ability to exert 20 pounds or less of force in the physical requirements above.

· This position primarily requires close visual acuity to perform tasks within arm’s reach such as: viewing a computer screen, using measurement devices, inspecting and assembling parts, etc.

· This position requires the ability to communicate and respond to inquiries both in person and over the phone.

· This position requires the ability to operate a PC/laptop and to enter & retrieve information from a computer.

· This position requires the ability to handle varying and often high levels of stress.

(This job requires the ability to perform the essential functions contained in this description. These include, but are not limited to, the requirements listed above. Reasonable accommodations will be made for otherwise qualified applicants unable to fulfill one or more of these requirements.)

How to Apply: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ingham?

