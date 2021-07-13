Jackson Gus Macker still in need of Volunteers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This year’s Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Jackson expects around 175 teams.

That’s more than when it first returned in 2018.

Organizer Kyle Liechty tells News 10 “We’re satisfied with where we’re at considering where we’ve been during the past 16 months with the pandemic, we’re just happy that we can bring people back downtown.”

Now they just need more volunteers and time is running out.

The Macker is ten days out.

“We’re freaking out a little, but we’re hoping for some more organizations to get involved and really check the box on bulk signups,” said Liechty.

A lack of volunteers doesn’t mean the Macker won’t happen.

But it takes away from the experience the players want.

“We’re able to show them the great city of Jackson and all the things that we’ve done, and all the restaurants that are downtown, and getting people to where they need to be,” said Courtney McIntosh, a Jackson resident who’s been playing in the Macker since she was in school.

Liechty and McIntosh say it’s the nostalgia that brings players in from farther than just Michigan.

“I think I was in 7th grade, and we were tournament champs, so naturally I’m drawn to the Gus Macker,” said McIntosh. “It’s just so fun, I can’t wait for it.”

“We really want to provide a complete experience of competitive gameplay, entertainment, dining, and everything surrounding the event,” said Liechty. “The volunteers are the key component that help put this on.”

Volunteers are encouraged to register as a group.

Liechty says groups of ten or more get a donation from the Gus Macker for fundraising.

They’re looking for volunteers to cover scorekeeping and beautification.

To register to volunteer, email gusmackerjxn@gmail.com

