Gov. Whitmer to sign bill investing in K-12 schools
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Rapids today, Tuesday, July 13, to sign a bill investing in K-12 schools.
According to the Governor’s office, the investment will be a state record.
