Gov. Whitmer to sign bill investing in K-12 schools

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is surrounded by children at Ojibwa Elementary School Wednesday to sign...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is surrounded by children at Ojibwa Elementary School Wednesday to sign House Bill 4421, which appropriates $4.4 billion in federal COVID relief funding to support schools across the state and help students, teachers, and schools recover from the pandemic.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Rapids today, Tuesday, July 13, to sign a bill investing in K-12 schools.

According to the Governor’s office, the investment will be a state record.

News 10 will have live coverage of the signing beginning at 1:20 p.m.

