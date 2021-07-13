Gov. Whitmer to sign bill investing in K-12 schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Rapids today, Tuesday, July 13, to sign a bill investing in K-12 schools.

According to the Governor’s office, the investment will be a state record.

News 10 will have live coverage of the signing beginning at 1:20 p.m.

